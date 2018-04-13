Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Global Blockchain Technologies Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting and Engages IRTH Communications for IR Global Blockchain Technologies Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting and Engages IRTH Communications for IR RecommendedStingray Partners With Dick Clark ProductionsAuryn Resources expands oxide gold mineralization at the Huilacollo project, PeruGlobal Blockchain Technologies Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting and Engages IRTH Communications for IR