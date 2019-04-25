Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Global Gaming Technologies Announces Departure of Shidan Gouran and Appointment of Capital Markets Advisor Global Gaming Technologies Announces Departure of Shidan Gouran and Appointment of Capital Markets Advisor CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedLeading Independent Proxy Advisor, Key Shareholders, and More Analysts Back Jonathan Goodman’s Knight, Recommend Meir Jakobsohn Not be Re-elected to the BoardGlobal Gaming Technologies Announces Departure of Shidan Gouran and Appointment of Capital Markets AdvisorBombardier Celebrates Ride and Flight of Dreams in South Africa with local students