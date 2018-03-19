Global Resource Champions Split Corp. Announces 2017 Annual Results

TORONTO, March 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global Resource Champions Split Corp. (“Global Resource Champions” or the “Company”) (TSX:GRP.PR.A) announced today that its net assets per unit, as determined for financial reporting purposes, was $53.20 at December 31, 2017.

The Company’s investments at fair value and net assets totaled $94 million and $61 million, respectively, as at December 31, 2017 compared to $86 million and $54 million on December 31, 2016. Net assets per unit consists of one preferred share and one capital share. The net asset value per unit, as determined for retraction purposes, is posted daily on our website at www.globalchampions.com .

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME For the year ended December 31, 2017, 2017 2016 and the period from May 6, 2016 to December 31, 2016 (Thousands of US dollars) Income Dividend income $ 3,716 $ 2,140 Other investment income (126 ) — 3,590 2,140 Expenses Management fees (31 ) (19 ) Operating costs (111 ) (229 ) Current income taxes on net investment income (1,362 ) (747 ) (1,504 ) (995 ) Income available for distribution 2,086 1,145 Distributions paid on preferred shares (2,194 ) (1,381 ) Income available for distribution to capital shares (108 ) (236 ) Amortization of share issuance costs (362 ) (112 ) Current income taxes on realized investments and derivatives 880 (117 ) Deferred income taxes (388 ) 484 Realized gain on sale of investments 1,970 (127 ) Change in unrealized value of investments 5,783 (11,400 ) Change in realized and unrealized value of foreign currency derivatives 199 (693 ) Unrealized foreign exchange gain (loss) (1,203 ) 770 Comprehensive income $ 6,771 $ 11,369 Net assets $ 60,926 $ 54,155

Global Resource Champions Split Corp. is an investment fund established under the laws of the Province of Ontario to invest in a diversified portfolio of large capitalization resource companies that its manager, Brookfield Investment Management (Canada) Inc. (“BIM Canada”), believes are best-in-class. The Company is capitalized with public preferred shares (TSX: GRP.PR.A) and private capital shares.

BIM Canada is a subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., a global alternative asset manager with over a 100-year history of owning and operating assets with a focus on property, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity.

Chief Executive Officer Appointment

Global Resource Champions Split Corp. is pleased to announce the appointment of Brian D. Lawson as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company, effective March 20, 2018. Mr. Lawson will be replacing George Myhal who has held the position since 2016.

For further information, contact Investor Relations at ir@pvii.ca or 647-503-6516.

