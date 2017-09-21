Globex Announces Corporate Management Change

ROUYN-NORANDA, QUÉBEC–(Marketwired – Sept. 21, 2017) - GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (TSX:GMX)(FRANKFURT:G1MN)(STUTTGART:G1MN)(BERLIN:G1MN)(MUNICH:G1MN)(XETRA:G1MN)(OTCQX:GLBXF) announces the departure of Mr. James G. Wilson as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. Mr. Carmelo Marrelli of Marrelli Support Services Inc. has been appointed Chief Financial Officer and Mr. Andrew Newbury of DSA Corporate Services Inc. has been appointed Corporate Secretary of Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.

Mr. Marrelli is the principal of Marrelli Support Services Inc., a firm that has delivered accounting and regulatory compliance services to listed companies on various exchanges for over twenty years. In addition, Mr. Marrelli also controls DSA Corporate Services Inc., a firm providing corporate secretarial and regulatory filing services. Carmelo is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA, CGA), and a member of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators, a professional body that certifies corporate secretaries. He has a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Toronto.

Mr. Andrew Newbury joined DSA Corporate Services in 2017 as the Compliance Manager. Andrew has 10 years of administrative, financial, and operational experience at a variety of small businesses. He has served as Corporate Affairs Manager for junior mineral exploration companies, Logistics Manager for an exploration consulting firm, and as a Sales Administrator and Controller at a yacht dealership. Andrew has a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Dalhousie University and is a member of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators (ICSA). He is also pursuing the Advanced Certificate in Accounting and Finance (ACAF) from CPA Canada.

We wish Mr. Wilson well and success in his future endeavours.