GM and Unifor Continue Talks

CBJ — Unifor President Jerry Dias doesn’t like taking no for an answer. He still believes that jobs can be saved at the General Motors assembly plant in Oshawa, Ontario, in spite of the fact GM says it will shut down before the end of this calendar year.

As talks between the automaker and the union continue, Unifor has suspended a media campaign against GM.

The union says the Detroit-based automaker won’t extend vehicle manufacturing at the Oshawa plant beyond the end of the year, but that there is potential to transform operations to maintain some jobs. Just how many, and in what capacity, is not yet known.

Dias sat down with senior GM officials in Detroit earlier this week in an effort to reach some type of compromise.

“It’s about maintaining a footprint, and it’s about being in a position to build for the future. So I’m feeling more optimistic now than I have in a long time,” says Dias.”

GM announced last November that it would end production at the Oshawa plant by the end of 2019, set to affect about 2,600 union workers at the assembly plant, as part of a wider restructuring that would also see four U.S. plants close. One of those plants is in Ohio and it has drawn the ire of U.S. President Donald Trump, who said GM needs to keep the plant in Lordstown, Ohio and instead close a plant in either China or Mexico instead.

