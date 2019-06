CBJ — General Motors is investing $150 million at its Flint Assembly plant in Michigan as a means of increasing production of heavy-duty trucks by another 40,000 vehicles a year.

GM President Mark Reuss made the official announcement at the truck assembly plant.

General Motors manufactures vehicles in 37 countries; its core automobile brands include Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC. The company employs more than 170,000 people worldwide.

