GM Recalls 3.8 Million Vehicles

CBJ — General Motors is recalling 3.8 million pickup trucks and SUVs in the U.S and Canada to fix a brake problem.

There have been 113 reports of crashes and 13 injuries related to the problem.

The recall covers the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra 1500, 2500 and 3500 pickups from the 2014 through 2018 model years. Also included are the Cadillac Escalade from 2015 to 2017, and the GMC Yukon and Chevy Suburban and Tahoe from 2015 through 2018.

The problem lies with the pump in the power-assist brakes, which can put out less vacuum power than needed, increasing stopping distance and the risk of a crash.

The company is recalling 3.46 million vehicles in the U.S., and it recalled another 310,000 in Canada back in June. GM said global numbers for the recall are not currently available.

Dealers will re-calibrate the electronic brake control module at no cost to customers.

Notifications began going out several days ago.

