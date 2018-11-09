GO BUS ROUTE CANCELATION AT York University

CBJ Newsmakers

Thursday, November 8th2019

PRESS RELEASE ON GO BUS ROUTE CANCELATION

On November 6th, York University announced that all GO transit buses will be re-routed to the Hwy 407 Subway Station, effective January 5, 2019. This announcement immediately follows that of the YRT’s earlier this semester, where all YRT/VIVA buses moved to the Pioneer Village Subway Station.

These decisions directly impact students on the York University Keele Campus and are incredibly costly, inaccessible and unsafe for students. Students will be forced to pay a double fare, as well as experience extended travel time, in order to access their campus. Compounding this added cost with tuition fees, rent and food, students will continue to struggle to make ends meet.

Students are enraged and incredibly frustrated. The York Federation of Students, in collaboration with other student and labour unions on campus, have launched YURide, a campaign that demands the following:

1) That the YRT/VIVA come back to their original on campus stops immediately and that GO Transit stays on campus past January 5th 2019.

2) That all transit providers; [Toronto Transit Commission (TTC), York Region Transit (YRT/VIVA), Brampton Transit (ZUM) and Metrolinx (GO Transit)] at York University commit to maintaining on campus bus routes and access to the York University Keele campus.

3) That the Provincial Government, our Members of Provincial Parliament and our City Councillors commit to working towards fare integration between all transit providers.Within 24 hours of the administration’s announcement, the petition has received over 10,000 signatures.

