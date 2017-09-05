GobiMin Inc. Received Shareholder Approval of Change of Business

TORONTO, Sept. 05, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (TSXV:GMN) GobiMin Inc. (the “Company” or “GobiMin”) is pleased to announce that it received shareholder approval of its proposed change of business from a “mining issuer” to an “investment issuer” (the “Proposed COB”) at its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the “AGSM”) held today.

There have been no changes in the management of the Company as a result of the Proposed COB. Further information regarding the Proposed COB and the other matters approved at the meeting is contained in the Company’s management information circular dated August 3, 2017 (the “Circular”), which is available for viewing on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

At the AGSM, shareholders voted in favour of all matters brought before the meeting and the election of directors was approved by a majority vote of shareholders either in person or represented by proxy as follows:

Election of Directors

Mr. Felipe Tan;

Mr. Hubert Marleau;

Mr. Dominic Cheng;

Ms. Joyce Ko;

Mr. Qiao Fugui; and

Mr. Maxime Lemieux

The Company also reports that the re-appointment of BDO Canada LLP as auditors for the Company was approved by a majority vote of shareholders either in person or represented by proxy at the meeting.

At the AGSM’s conclusion, the Company’s directors held a board meeting in which the decision was made to appoint Mr. Maxime Lemieux to the audit committee. He will be accompanied on the committee by Mr. Hubert Marleau (Chairman of the committee) and Mr. Dominic Cheng, all independent directors of the Company.

Completion of the Proposed COB is subject to a number of conditions, including TSXV final acceptance. There can be no assurance that the Proposed COB will be completed as proposed or at all.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the Circular, any information released or received with respect to the Proposed COB may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative.

The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has in no way passed upon the merits of the Proposed COB and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

“Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.”

To receive GobiMin press releases by email, send a message to info@gobimin.com and

specify “GobiMin press releases” on the subject line

To unsubscribe GobiMin press releases, please send a message to unsubscribe@gobimin.com

Caution concerning forward-looking information

This press release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the future strategy of the Company and the possible approvals of matters to be put forth for approval at the Shareholders’Meeting. This information and statements address future activities, events, plans, developments and projections. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Such forward-looking information and statements are frequently identified by words such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “expect”, “believe”, “estimate”, “intend” and similar terminology, and reflect assumptions, estimates, opinions and analysis made by management in light of its experience, current conditions, expectations of future developments and other factors which it believes to be reasonable and relevant. Forward-looking information and statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information and statements and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed thereon. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to vary include, but are not limited to, failure by the Company to obtain shareholder approval of the matters to be voted on at the Shareholders’ Meeting; failure to obtain regulatory approval of the Proposed COB; as well as other risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in our annual and quarterly Management’s Discussion and Analysis and in other filings made by us with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available at www.sedar.com. GobiMin disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements except as may be required by applicable law.

CONTACT: For further information, please contact: Felipe Tan, Chief Executive Officer Tel: (852) 3586-6500 Email: felipe@gobimin.com