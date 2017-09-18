God’s Lake Resources Inc. Announces Resignation of President, CEO and Director and Appointment of President and CEO

TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — God’s Lake Resources Inc. (CSE:GLR) (“the Company”) announces the resignation of the President, CEO and Director, Ed Ludwig. The Company thanks him for his outstanding work and wishes him the best of luck in his future endeavours.

Michael Sheridan has been appointed as Interim President and CEO to replace Mr. Ludwig. Mr. Sheridan is the President, Chief Executive Officer, director and principal shareholder of Sheridan Brothers Limited Partnership, a Toronto based investment firm. Mr. Sheridan has spent his entire career in the investment industry with a particular focus on the mining sector. Mr. Sheridan was previously the founder and President of a number of private investment companies that were active in many sectors of the securities trading business. Mr. Sheridan holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Western Ontario.

God’s Lake Resources Inc. is a junior gold exploration company and is publicly traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol GLR.

Shares Outstanding: 9,232,888

CONTACT: Michael Sheridan 416-619-2005