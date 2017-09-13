goeasy Launches Canada-Wide Customer Fundraising Initiative to Increase Donations for Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – Sept. 13, 2017) - goeasy Ltd. (TSX:GSY), (“goeasy” or the “Company“), a leading full-service provider of goods and alternative financial services that improve the lives of everyday Canadians, is thrilled to announce a new customer-facing campaign created to support the company’s fundraising efforts for Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada. Feed Their Future, a month-long program that goes live in over 350 easyhome and easyfinancial locations will support goeasy‘s fundraising efforts to build 100 kitchens in local Boys and Girls Clubs across Canada.

Since 2004, goeasy has raised over $1.2 million for Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada through a variety of programs that deeply touch communities across the country. In 2014, the company set out to make an even bigger impact with the launch of easybites, an ambitious $2.5 million, 10-year program to build safe and functioning kitchens in 100 Boys and Girls Club in Canada. By year-end, goeasy will be well on its way to meeting the aggressive target with 28 kitchens completed in locations across the country. These kitchens are helping Boys and Girls Clubs feed today’s youth and are enhancing food and nutrition programs at Clubs.

“Thanks to our partnership with goeasy Ltd., the easybites kitchen renovation projects have allowed Clubs across Canada to have the updated equipment and food prep resources they need to serve meals to thousands of young people,” said Owen Charters, President & CEO, Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada.

To help further goeasy‘s mission of supporting local communities and Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada, goeasy is encouraging all Canadians to get involved through Feed Their Future. Starting today, until October 14, Canadians can pledge $2, $5, or $10 donations at any easyfinancial or easyhome location or online at www.goeasy.com/feedtheirfuture. goeasy has also committed to donating over $20,000 from September 19 to 23, to match donations raised by their customers.

“Feed Their Future is goeasy’s largest customer-focused initiative to-date and is integral in helping further the company’s mission of investing in our communities and giving back where we live and work,” said Andrea Fiederer, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at goeasy. “We are a proud Canadian company that believes the future lies with our children and together with Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada, we will be able to fulfill our mission of helping the youth of today become the leaders of tomorrow.”

In addition to the Feed Their Future initiative and the long-standing partnership with Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada, goeasy has always been committed to giving back on both a local and global scale. From a celebrated annual day of volunteering to building homes for those in need around the world with Habitat for Humanity, giving back and creating a positive impact in the lives of others has always been central to the organization’s culture.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. is a leading full-service provider of goods and alternative financial services that improve the lives of everyday Canadians. Today, goeasy Ltd. serves its customers through two key operating divisions, easyfinancial and easyhome. easyfinancial is a non-prime consumer lender that bridges the gap between traditional financial institutions and costly payday lenders. It is supported by a strong central credit adjudication process and industry leading risk analytics. easyfinancial also operates an indirect lending channel, offering loan products to consumers at the point-of-sale of third party merchants. easyhome is Canada’s largest lease-to-own company, offering brand-name household furniture, appliances and electronics to consumers under weekly or monthly leasing agreements through both corporate and franchise stores. Both operating divisions of goeasy Ltd. offer the highest level of customer service and enable customers to transact through a national store and branch network and through its online and mobile eCommerce enabled platforms.

goeasy Ltd. is listed on the TSX under the symbol ‘GSY’. For more information, visit www.goeasy.com.