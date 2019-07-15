Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | goeasy Ltd. Announces Appointment of Hal Khouri as Chief Financial Officer goeasy Ltd. Announces Appointment of Hal Khouri as Chief Financial Officer CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedAlexandria Minerals Confirms that Previous Agnico Eagle Mines Offer has Expired; The Alexandria Board, ISS and Glass Lewis Support the O3 Mining OfferFaircourt Asset Management Inc. Announces July DistributionsPure Gold Announces Concurrent Non-Brokered Financing Increasing Its Total Financing to $45.5 Million