goeasy Ltd. Named One of Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Nov. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — goeasy Ltd. (TSX: GSY) has been named one of 2018’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures in Canada by Waterstone Human Capital, one of Canada’s fastest-growing cultural talent management and retained executive search firms. For the past 14 years, this national program, which runs in partnership with the National Post, annually recognizes best-in-class Canadian organizations for having cultures that enhance employee performance and sustain a competitive advantage.

With hundreds of nominees each year, the award is presented to 40 winners across four categories. Some of the past winners include BMO, P&G, SleepCountry and United Way. The award recognizes organizations that have created an exemplary culture that drives performance through alignment to its vision, recruitment and hiring for fit, retention, rewards and recognition, cultural alignment and measurement, and corporate and social responsibility.

“At goeasy, our people have always been at the core of our business and at the heart of everything we do. Over the past 25 years, we have built this company on relationships, trust and authenticity; values which permeate every interaction we have with each other and our customers.” said David Ingram, Chief Executive Officer of goeasy. “Throughout our history, we have focused on preserving our core DNA of being competitive, innovative and relentless in always finding a way to do right by our customers. However, over the years, we have also recognized the need to evolve our culture and stay relevant as an organization as we seek out the best talent and future leaders for our company.”

In 2015, goeasy began an active and deliberate pursuit to evolve its culture by focusing on aligning all employees to the company’s purpose, promoting a culture of diversity, and driving a growth mindset through innovation. It is clear, that those efforts have been rewarded not only by being named one of Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures, but by the dynamic people culture and employee experience goeasy has created that has led to accelerated growth and the ability to attract and retain one of Canada’s best and brightest teams.

goeasy, one of Canada’s fastest growing alternative financial services providers is the only company in its industry to be awarded this prestigious honour. This award recognizes the inspirational culture that has been built on a diverse workforce that includes representation from over 40 nationalities and is 53% female. With 1,850 employees from coast-to-coast, the company’s passion for its customers and pursuit of its vision of helping everyday Canadians achieve better financial outcomes and graduate to lower rate financing has ultimately fueled this great culture.

“At Waterstone we believe corporate culture drives performance and that it’s your organization’s greatest asset.” said Marty Parker, President and Chief Executive Officer of Waterstone Human Capital and Chair of Canada’s Most Admired™ Corporate Cultures. “What’s notable about the 2018 winners is their commitment to culture as a competitive advantage. They set an outstanding example for cultivating and sustaining great cultures that ultimately drive growth and performance. This year’s winning organizations are to be admired for the diverse and impactful ways they ensure culture underpins their success.”

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. offers leasing and lending services in the alternative financial services market and provides everyday Canadians a path to a better tomorrow, today. goeasy Ltd. serves its customers through two key operating divisions, easyfinancial and easyhome. easyfinancial is a non-prime consumer lending business that bridges the gap between traditional financial institutions and costly payday loans. easyfinancial offers a range of unsecured and secured personal instalment loans supported by a strong central credit adjudication process and industry leading risk analytics. easyhome is Canada’s largest lease-to-own company, offering brand-name household furniture, appliances and electronics to consumers under weekly or monthly leasing agreements through both corporate and franchise stores. Both operating divisions of goeasy Ltd. offer the highest level of customer service and enable customers to transact through an omni channel model that includes over 400 stores and branches across Canada and digital eCommerce enabled platforms.

goeasy Ltd.’s. common shares are listed for trading on the TSX under the trading symbol “GSY” and goeasy’s convertible debentures are traded on the TSX under the trading symbol “GSY-DB”. goeasy is rated BB- with a stable trend from S&P and Ba3 with a stable trend from Moody’s. For more information, visit www.goeasy.com .

About Waterstone Human Capital:

Waterstone Human Capital is a leading retained executive search firm specializing in recruiting for fit and cultural talent management for entrepreneurial-minded, high-growth organizations across North America. The Canada’s Most Admired™ Corporate Cultures and Canada’s Most Admired™ CEO programs are founded and presented by Waterstone Human Capital. These national programs annually recognize best-in-class Canadian organizations, and CEOs, for fostering cultures that enhance performance and help sustain a competitive advantage.

For more information please visit waterstonehc.com or canadasmostadmired.com

About Canada’s Most Admired™ Corporate Cultures:

This national program annually recognizes best-in-class Canadian organizations for having cultures that enhance performance and help sustain a competitive advantage. Forty winners are chosen across four categories; three are based on revenue (growth, mid-market and enterprise) and one not-for-profit category (broader public sector). Organization’s submissions are scored on six categories: vision and leadership, recruitment and hiring for fit, cultural alignment and measurement, retention, rewards and recognition, organizational performance and corporate social responsibility. The Canada’s Most Admired™ Corporate Cultures program creates a benchmark of success for all those who are nominated.

