Gold Eagle Appoints Tyler Rossdeutcher to National Sales Manager

CHICAGO, IL–(Marketwired – Jul 19, 2017) – Gold Eagle Co. is pleased to announce that it has promoted Tyler Rossdeutcher to National Sales Manager overseeing strategic national & regional retail accounts as well as cultivation and maintenance of relationships with key customers. Rossdeutcher will work closely with the Digital Team as well as the Senior Director of Retail Sales in preparing sales goals, forecasting of existing and new products, and business plan development.

“Tyler is an important member of the Gold Eagle family and during his time with the company we have seen him grow and excel in his roles,” said Marc Blackman, CEO of Gold Eagle Co. “He is a valuable part of our team and his rise to National Sales Manager is well deserved.”

Rossdeutcher began his career with Gold Eagle as Sales Intern in 2011, working closely with Gold Eagle’s product managers as well as assisting in the Customer Service Department. After graduating from Southern Illinois University in 2012 with a degree in marketing, Rossdeutcher returned to Gold Eagle and has filled several roles at the company, including a Consumer Contact Associate, a Customer Development Field Representative, a Fuel Performance Specialist and Regional Sales Manager.

