Goldco Precious Metals More Than Doubles Workforce in 2016

LOS ANGELES, CA–(Marketwired – December 29, 2016) – Goldco Precious Metals, the nation’s number one provider of Gold IRAs and Silver IRAs, today announced it expanded its employee roster by more than one hundred percent in 2016, soaring from forty-five employees in January to a final total of ninety-one staffers at year’s end.

Named the #3 fastest-expanding company in the affluent San Fernando region of Los Angeles, as well as fastest-growing financial services company in the nation by Inc.com, Goldco’s 2016 employee milestone rounds out an impressive past two years.

“When we started out, we were just a handful of people in one room,” says Goldco CEO Trevor Gerszt. “Fortunately, we offer the right service at the right time, giving Americans a needed alternative to secure their retirement savings.”

Goldco’s growth reflects Americans’ rising anxiety about funding a retirement that can stretch up to three decades after they exit the workforce. With concerns about the long-term viability of Social Security, individual retirement accounts have become increasingly vital. It’s a dilemma the CEO and his hand-picked team understand.

“It’s a tremendous responsibility,” says Gerszt. “Being a job creator isn’t just about hiring people; it’s about finding men and women who are as passionate as I am about our mission, then giving them a work environment where they can thrive.”

Goldco Precious Metals, located in Los Angeles, CA, is a privately held retirement services firm that specializes in providing a range of retirement investment accounts including traditional gold IRAs, silver IRAs, as well as IRA and 401(k) rollovers and 403(b) rollovers.

Founded in 2006 by finance and precious metals authority Trevor Gerszt, Goldco also offers direct sales of precious metals coins and bullion to collectors and investors.