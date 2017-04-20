Goldcorp Commences Offer for Outstanding Shares of Exeter – Deposit Period News Release

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA–(Marketwired – April 20, 2017) – Exeter Resource Corporation (NYSE MKT:XRA)(TSX:XRC)(FRANKFURT:EXB) (“Exeter” or the “Company”) and Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG)(TSX:G) (“Goldcorp“) are pleased to announce that Goldcorp has formally commenced an offer (the “Offer“) to the shareholders of Exeter to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Exeter (the “Exeter Shares“) in exchange for common shares of Goldcorp (“Goldcorp Shares“). Holders of Exeter Shares that accept the Offer will receive 0.12 of a Goldcorp Share in exchange for each Exeter Share acquired by Goldcorp under the Offer.

THE OFFER WILL BE OPEN FOR ACCEPTANCE UNTIL 5:00 P.M. (TORONTO TIME) ON MAY 26, 2017 UNLESS THE OFFER IS ABRIDGED, EXTENDED OR WITHDRAWN BY GOLDCORP.

Exeter has determined, and hereby states that the initial deposit period for the Offer shall be for 36 days commencing on April 20, 2017, the date of the Offer, and this news release constitutes a “deposit period news release”, as defined under National Instrument 62-104 Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids.

Goldcorp will mail the Offer and take-over bid circular dated April 20, 2017, and the accompanying letter of transmittal and notice of guaranteed delivery (collectively, the “Offer Documents“) to Exeter’s shareholders (the “Exeter Shareholders“) and other persons who are entitled to receive these documents under applicable law. The board of directors of Exeter (the “Exeter Board“) will also mail to Exeter Shareholders a directors’ circular, also dated April 20, 2017.

The Exeter Board, on the unanimous recommendation of its Special Committee, has unanimously approved Goldcorp’s acquisition of Exeter pursuant to the Offer and has unanimously recommended that Exeter Shareholders tender their shares to the Offer. All of the directors and officers of Exeter, representing approximately 11% of Exeter’s outstanding shares have agreed to tender to the Offer. The recommendation of the Exeter Board and Special Committee is supported by fairness opinions provided by each of Scotiabank and Paradigm Capital Inc.

In connection with the Offer, Goldcorp and Exeter have entered into an amended and restated support agreement made as of April 19, 2017, whereby, the parties amended and restated the arrangement agreement dated March 28, 2017 in its entirety to provide for the acquisition by Goldcorp of all of the issued and outstanding Exeter Shares pursuant to the Offer and which Exeter agreed to support the Offer. Successful completion of the Offer is subject to a number of conditions, including:

Exeter Shareholders must validly tender and not withdraw before the expiration of the Offer a number of Exeter Shares that would represent at least 66 2/3% of the total number of outstanding Exeter Shares on a fully diluted basis. This condition can be waived by the Goldcorp. Exeter Shareholders must validly tender and not withdraw before the expiration of the Offer a number of Exeter Shares that would represent more than 50% of the total number of outstanding Exeter Shares. This condition cannot be waived by Goldcorp. The Support Agreement shall not have been terminated in accordance with its terms. There not having occurred, prior to the Expiry Date, a Material Adverse Effect with respect to Exeter.

The full details of the Offer are set out in the take-over bid circular and accompanying offer documents (collectively, the “Offer Documents“), which Goldcorp has filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and are available on SEDAR at sedar.com under Exeter’s profile. Concurrently, Goldcorp has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC“) a registration statement on Form F-10 (the “Registration Statement“), which contains a prospectus relating to the Offer (the “Prospectus“), a tender offer statement on Schedule TO (the “Schedule TO“). Exeter has filed with the SEC a Schedule 14D-9 related to the Offer and Exeter’s directors’ circular dated April 20, 2017. Materials filed with the SEC are available electronically without charge at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Goldcorp mailed the Offer Documents and Exeter mailed its directors’ circular to Exeter’s shareholders, registered holders of convertible securities and other persons who are entitled to receive, those documents under applicable laws.

This news release is not a substitute for the Offer Documents, the Prospectus, the Registration Statement, the Schedule TO or the Schedule 14D-9. EXETER SHAREHOLDERS AND OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES ARE URGED TO READ THESE DOCUMENTS, ALL DOCUMENTS INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE, ALL OTHER APPLICABLE DOCUMENTS AND ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO ANY SUCH DOCUMENTS BECAUSE EACH WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT GOLDCORP, EXETER AND THE OFFER.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Goldcorp or Exeter. The securities registered pursuant to the Registration Statement are not offered in any jurisdiction in which such offer is not permitted.

About Exeter Resource Corporation:

Exeter is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the exploration and development of the Caspiche project in Chile. Caspiche is well located in Chile’s Maricunga district, which has good infrastructure and is in close proximity to other large scale mining operations and projects in development.

About Goldcorp:

Goldcorp is a senior gold producer focused on responsible mining practices with safe, low-cost production from a high-quality portfolio of mines. For further information about Goldcorp, please visit their website at www.goldcorp.com.

On behalf of Exeter Resource Corporation

Mr. Wendell M. Zerb, P. Geol

President and Chief Executive Officer

Or the Information Agent, Kingsdale Advisors:

The Exchange Tower, 130 King Street West, Suite 2950, P.O. Box 361 Toronto, Ontario M5X 1E2

North American Toll Free Phone: 1-866-851-2743

Outside North America, Banks and Brokers Call Collect: 416-867-2271

E-mail: [email protected]

