Golden Dawn Announces Appointment of Executive Vice-President

VANCOUVER, BC–(Marketwired – August 23, 2017) – Mr. Wolf Wiese, President and CEO of Golden Dawn Minerals Inc., (TSX VENTURE: GOM) (FRANKFURT: 3G8A) (the “Company” or “Golden Dawn”) announces the appointment of Mr. George Sookochoff as Executive Vice-President of Corporate Development and Communications.

Mr. Sookochoff holds a Business Degree from the University of British Columbia and has over 30 years of experience in the junior mining industry.

He has provided exploration data management, project development and marketing services to junior resource companies throughout North America and has worked on exploration projects throughout the world.

He has served as a director for several junior resource companies and from 2008 – 2012 was CEO and President of International PBX Ventures Ltd., a TSX Venture company developing several copper porphyry and gold skarn projects in Chile.

Mr. Sookochoff is the owner/president of iResource Media (iRM), a digital marketing company providing data management and digital marketing services for Junior Resource companies. iRM specializes in transforming complex technical exploration data into a short concise multimedia messaging that can be delivered to and understood by the global investment community.

George Sookochoff commented, “I am truly excited about the prospect of working on one of the best projects that I have seen in my career — the Greenwood Precious Metals project. Being born and raised in Grand Forks, I am quite familiar with the rich mining history of the ‘Boundary area.’ The Phoenix mine, along with the numerous other smaller mines in the area, has generated hundreds of jobs for families in Grand Forks, Greenwood and area over the last century. With the upcoming restart of its three mines and the tremendous potential in the vast Phoenix property, I am confident that Golden Dawn will be successful in creating further jobs for families in the Boundary area.”

About Golden Dawn Minerals

Golden Dawn Minerals is a near term precious/base metal producer and one of the largest landholders in the prolific Greenwood Mining District in southern British Columbia. The Company owns three past producing precious/base metal mines (May Mac, Lexington & Golden Crown) along with a 100% owned processing facility.

The Company recently acquired an additional 10,000 hectares of land (the Phoenix property) adjacent to its three mines and mill. The Phoenix property contains over 30 additional past producing mines including the large Phoenix mine which produced over 500 million pounds of copper and 1 million ounces of gold.

Golden Dawn recently announced plans to commence dewatering its Lexington underground copper-gold mine. The dewatering program is estimated to take approximately four weeks and will provide access to mine workings that were previously developed by Merit Mining in 2008. The Company plans to test mine targeted mineralized zones and extract material and process it in its Greenwood Process Plant by approximately November.

