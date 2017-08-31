Golden Dawn Announces appointment of German Media Consulting Firm

VANCOUVER, BC–(Marketwired – August 31, 2017) – Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. (TSX VENTURE: GOM) (FRANKFURT: 3G8A) (OTC PINK: GDMRF) (the “Company” or “Golden Dawn”) announces the appointment of WINKAP UG to lead our media marketing campaign for the German speaking area in Europe. WINKAP UG is led by Ralph Wintermantel.

Since January 2017 Ralph Wintermantel has been Co-CEO of WINKAP UG. Ralph will be underpinning WINKAP UG efficacy with his considerable marketing and media experience and contacts. For more than 20 years Ralph Wintermantel has been active in the financial markets. Starting as an editor and department head at a Munich-based financial magazine, Ralph Wintermantel moved on to various listed small and mid-cap companies in the years 2002 to 2007 to manage their communications, press, public and investor relations divisions. In example, Kloeckner Werke or WCM. His next professional position was at Deutsche Bank, where he worked for several years, eventually attaining the position of Vice President and Editor in Chief of the financial magazine X-press. Since 2009 he has been the managing director of the media consulting agency VPC Group. This international company is operated from its head office in Frankfurt a/M. Germany, as well as from locations in Berlin, Hamburg and Mannheim. Their clients include global listed and non-listed companies, as well as organisations and associations. Besides consulting services, they are also the publisher of the independent financial magazines Derivate Magazine (www.derivate-magazin.de) and the Deutsche Bank Magazine X-press.

WINKAP UG Consulting will be coordinating all of the Company’s media and promotional activities in Europe. The Company has signed a 1 year agreement for CAD $3,500 per month with all external costs, marketing, media exposure and road shows to be invoiced to the Company, plus a 10% management fee.

