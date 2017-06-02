Golden Dawn Announces Closing of Final Tranche of Private Placement for $115,399

VANCOUVER, BC–(Marketwired – June 02, 2017) – Golden Dawn Minerals Inc., (TSX VENTURE: GOM) (FRANKFURT: 3G8A) (OTC PINK: GDMRF) (the “Company” or “Golden Dawn“) reports that the Company has closed the final tranche of a previously announced non-brokered private placement financing totalling 5,267,050 flow-through units (the “FT Units“) at $0.335 per FT Unit with a one-half warrant exercisable for two years, for total proceeds of $1,764,461.75 in both tranches. Each whole FT warrant can be exercised at $0.40 per share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

Total commissions paid to eligible finders with respect to this financing consisted of $131,925 cash, 196,902 common shares and 196,902 commission warrants paid to EMD Financial Inc. The commission warrants are non-transferable and have the same terms as warrants issued in the financing. All securities issued in connection with the financing are subject to a statutory hold period of 4 months and one day from issuance.

The funds will be utilized for continuation of the company’s surface and underground drilling program on the Greenwood Precious Metals Project.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

GOLDEN DAWN MINERALS INC.

Wolf Wiese

Chief Executive Officer

