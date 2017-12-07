Golden Dawn Announces Strengthening of its Technical and Administrative Management Team

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 07, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wolf Wiese, CEO of Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. (TSX VENTURE:GOM) (FRANKFURT:3G8A) (OTC:GDMRF) (the “Company” or “Golden Dawn”) announces the appointment of the following three mining professionals to its management team.

Peter Cooper, Licensed Geologist, has agreed to provide geological consulting services to the Company. Mr. Cooper has 41 years’ experience in the mineral exploration and mining business, working primarily for major producers in Canada and the U.S. He has spent the better part of the past 20 years working in the Republic Gold District of northeastern Washington State and southern BC. Since 2007 he was Chief Geologist and subsequently Manager of Operations Strategy for Kinross Gold’s Kettle River Operations, located 40 km south of the Company’s Greenwood Precious Metal Project.

Mr. Cooper has participated in three successful new gold mine start-ups, including Kinross’ prolific Buckhorn mine, located 20 km southwest of the Company’s Lexington Mine, where he played a significant role in pre-production exploration and development. The Company welcomes Mr. Cooper and the extensive experience he brings in developing and bringing mines into production.

The Company also welcomes Dr. Serguei Soloviev, P.Geo., as Consulting Geologist. Dr. Soloviev is a Professional Geologist with more than 35 years’ exploration experience in Canada and abroad. He was most recently with Rio Tinto Exploration (“RTX”), where he served as Chief Geologist for Russian operations from 2010 to 2016. Prior to RTX, he was involved in the exploration and development of mainly copper-gold porphyry, intrusion-related and orogenic gold deposits, with a number of major and mid-tier gold and copper producers.

From 2006 to 2008, Dr. Soloviev was involved in the exploration of gold and copper deposits in British Columbia and Yukon, including Harper Creek and Skukum Creek. In 2000-2005, he was the Chief Geologist and a board member for Chapleau Resources Ltd., where he oversaw a number of exploration projects in British Columbia, Yukon, and Alaska. Dr. Soloviev is a registered Professional Geologist in BC and Alberta, and is a member of the Society of Economic Geologists (USA). He has published over 50 technical papers in leading peer-reviewed journals.

The Company is also pleased to welcome Diana Mark, who has been appointed Vice-President, Corporate Affairs. Mrs. Mark has been providing consulting services to the Company since January 2017, and effective December 1, 2017 has agreed to assume the position of Vice-President, Corporate Affairs.

Mrs. Mark has over 25 years’ experience in corporate and regulatory compliance, specifically relating to the mining industry. She has served as an officer for a variety of public companies and has been extensively involved in facilitating the raising of millions of dollars in financing capital for public companies. She has also been involved in land management for mineral properties in British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec and has experience working with various government agencies in relation to the mining industry.

Dr. Mathew Ball, P.Geo., continues as Golden Dawn’s Chief Operating Officer as well as Chief Geologist for the Greenwood Precious Metals Project.

The Company announces it has granted 1,000,000 stock options to employees and consultants at an exercise price of $0.30 and an expiry date of December 6, 2022.

The Company also announces it has terminated its investor relations agreement with Renmark Financial Communications Inc. effective immediately.

