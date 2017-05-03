Golden Dawn Minerals Announces Investor Relations Providers

VANCOUVER, BC–(Marketwired – May 03, 2017) – Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. (TSX VENTURE: GOM) (FRANKFURT: 3G8A) (OTC PINK: GDMRF) (the “Company” or “Golden Dawn“) announces that it has entered into arrangements with certain parties for the provision of investor relations services to the Company.

On January 3, 2014, the Company entered into a written agreement with Mike Poulin for the provision of investor relations services to the Company. Mr. Poulin obtained a Bachelor of Arts (Economics) degree from the University of British Columbia in 1991 and he completed the Canadian Securities Course in 1993. Mr. Poulin has been engaged in corporate communications/investor relations with reporting issuers for over seven years. Mr. Poulin has been working to raise awareness of the Company. The term of the agreement was for a period of six months and has been extended by agreement between the Company and Mr. Poulin. Mr. Poulin is paid $2,500 per month and has been granted 200,000 stock options at an exercise price of $0.18 on April 1, 2015, 50,000 options at an exercise price of $0.15 on February 4, 2016 and 25,000 options at an exercise price of $0.30 on October 28, 2016 (this grant is still vesting at 25% every three months). Unexercised options expire on the earlier of five years after the date of grant and 30 days after ceasing to be a consultant for the Company. Mr. Poulin holds 161,500 shares common shares in the capital of the Company.

In November, 2015, the Company entered into a written agreement with Fidel Thomas for the provision of investor relations services to the Company. Mr. Thomas obtained a Bachelor of Arts (Sociology) degree from the University of East London in 1994 and a Mining Professional Development Course from the University of British Columbia in 2007. Mr. Thomas has worked in the area of corporate communications since 2002 and has acted for several reporting issuers engaged in mineral exploration. The term of the agreement was for a period of six months and has been extended by agreement between the Company and Mr. Thomas. Mr. Thomas is paid $2,500 per month and has been granted 100,000 incentive stock options at an exercise price of $0.15 per share on February 4, 2016 and 200,000 options at an exercise price of $0.30 per share on October 28, 2016 (this grant is still vesting at 25% every three months). Unexercised options expire on the earlier of five years after the date of grant and 30 days after ceasing to be a consultant for the Company. Mr. Thomas currently holds 200,000 common shares of the Company.

On July 11, 2016, the Company entered into a written agreement with Zimtu Capital Corp. (“Zimtu“) for the provision of investor relations services to the Company. Zimtu is a publicly held investment issuer and company builder focused on private, micro- and small-cap resource companies located in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The Company engaged Zimtu to provide the following services to the Company:

(i) Coordinate the Company’s participation in tradeshows and roadshows on a cost sharing basis;

(ii) Ensure booth and other representation for the Company at tradeshows and roadshows;

(iii) Host presentations, luncheons and other events;

(iv) Arrange meetings and other planning events; and

(v) Such other services as are requested by the Company and agreed to be provided by Zimtu.

The term of this engagement was for a fixed period of twelve months commencing on the engagement. The agreement does not provide for an ongoing engagement after the end of the term. Zimtu is paid $5,000 per month (plus GST)(totaling $63,000 and paid in advance). This agreement terminates in July 2017. Zimtu subscribed for securities of the Company in 2016. The Company is not aware whether Zimtu currently hold an interest in the Company’s securities.

On June 20th, 2016, the Company engaged Zacks Investment Research for the distribution of the Zacks Small Cap Research Report and other non-financial services. In consideration of the services to be provided, the Company agreed to pay a service fee of US $25,000 for a 12 month engagement. The Company has revoked its engagement of Zacks.

About Golden Dawn Minerals

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. is now one of the largest land owners in the Greenwood Mining district, located in South Central B.C. In the last year, Golden Dawn Minerals has strategically acquired a permitted mine and mill complex — the Greenwood Gold project — and Kettle River Resources Ltd, which holds a large land package with numerous mineral deposits.

The key component is the modern 200 tpd (expandable to 400) gravity-flotation mill and tailings facility. This mill was constructed in 2007 and produced gold and gold-copper concentrate in 2008 from the Lexington and Golden Crown mines, also included in the acquisition. A positive Preliminary Economic Analysis, based on N.I. 43-101 compliant resources in various categories, was completed last year for this project.

The Kettle River Resource acquisition includes 11,000 ha. of mineral claims covering 32 historic mines and 46 mineral showings, all located within a radius of 15 km of the mill. Included in this package is the historic Phoenix mine, which produced nearly 1 million ounces of gold and 235,700 tonnes of copper from 1900-1919 and 1956-1978.

Also, the Company’s 100% owned May – Mac Mine, 15 km to the West of the company’s mill, is currently subject to an intensive underground and surface drilling program exploring the known silver-gold veins. The company is optimistic that it will delineate a mineral resource for this Mine within the area of its 7 historic adits. Thus the Company now holds numerous mineral deposits close to the company’s Greenwood Mill, which with continued exploration success have potential to feed the mill after the currently defined resources are exhausted.

