Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. Enters Agreement with Investor Relations Provider

VANCOUVER, BC–(Marketwired – August 10, 2017) – Wolf Wiese, President & CEO of Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. (TSX VENTURE: GOM) (FRANKFURT: 3G8A) (OTC PINK: GDMRF) (the “Company” or “Golden Dawn“), announces the Company has entered into an agreement with Imperial Guardian Capital Group. (“IGCG”) of Toronto, Ontario to provide investor relations services, to target, Canadian, American institutional and retail investors. IGCG is led by founder Andrew P. McDermott. Please visit www.igcg.com for further details. IGCG does not have equity or any other financial interest in the Company. The term of the agreement is for three months with a monthly fee of $5,000. This agreement may be renewed at the option of the Company. 240,000 stock options are issuable to IGCG and subject to vesting as per TSX.V regulations. The stock options are issued at an exercise price of $0.30 and have an expiry date of August 15, 2022.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Wolf Wiese, President & CEO

