Golden Predator Announces Exercise of Warrants

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Golden Predator Mining Corp. (TSX.V:GPY) (OTCQX:NTGSF) (the “Company” or “Golden Predator”) announced today that all outstanding warrants and broker warrants issued pursuant to a private placement, which closed on May 24, 2016, have been exercised. The Company holds over $10mm in cash including the proceeds from the exercise of the warrants, and is fully-funded for planned 2018 exploration programs budgeted for $5.5 million.

Included in the exercise is 1,900,000 warrants exercised by Executive Chairman William Sheriff, who subsequent to the transaction holds 12,890,300 common shares which represents 9.88% of the current issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.

Golden Predator Mining Corp.

Golden Predator Mining Corp. is a gold exploration company focused on advancing key projects with significant exploration upside, good infrastructure and community support. The 3 Aces Project is a district-scale opportunity in southeast Yukon with an orogenic gold target covering 357 km2 (35,700 ha). Exploration has focused on the 13.5 km2 Central Core Area, a broad gold-in-soil anomaly, where numerous orogenic gold-bearing quartz veins have been discovered. The Company is now developing strategies to establish continuity between the Central Core Area and other mineralized zones along the 40km strike of the 3 Aces property. The Company also holds 100% of the advanced Brewery Creek Project in Yukon, Canada, a past-producing brownfields project with a 43-101 compliant resource.

