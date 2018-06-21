Goldmoney Announces Dealing and Institutional Crypto Custody Partnership with Malbex

TORONTO, June 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Goldmoney Inc. (TSX:XAU) (“Goldmoney”) (the “Company”), a precious metal financial service and technology company, today announced a new dealing and third-party custodian relationship with Malbex Resources Inc. (TSXV:COIN) (“COIN”), a merchant banking and financial advisory company focused on investments in cryptocurrency and blockchain sector assets (soon to be renamed COIN Hodl Inc.).

Through the new partnership, Goldmoney will facilitate all purchases and sales of cryptocurrencies and Goldmoney subsidiary BlockVault Inc. (“BlockVault”) will act as a third-party qualified custodian for COIN’s crypto-asset holdings.

“Having worked with the Malbex team for over six months to achieve the proper operational structure and listing approvals, we are confident in COIN’s potential and this partnership,” said Josh Crumb, Goldmoney CSO and founder of BlockVault. “COIN is one of the world’s first crypto-asset merchant investment businesses to achieve a listing on a major exchange, and the only one that I’m aware of that will have fully-transparent, third-party insurance and auditing on their crypto-asset portfolio. Our relationship with COIN is an exciting first example of the types of markets we can open up with BlockVault’s institutional cold-storage technology, allowing institutional investors exposure to this new asset class while ensuring the private keys for their underlying assets are securely stored in safe custody and insured. We still find it incredible that anyone managing ‘other people’s money’ is willing to put client capital in exchanges, funds, corporates, or other investment structures where those holding private keys have little to no financial transparency or third-party assurance. While it’s still very early, we believe COIN has the potential to be a go-to investment for those making allocations to crypto-assets.”

“I am excited to be involved in one of the first companies listed on a major exchange that will buy and hold cryptocurrencies along with active and passive investments in other blockchain-related companies,” commented Ben Cubitt, incoming CEO of COIN. “We recently purchased our first 111 Bitcoin, 1,423 Ethereum, and 431 Bitcoin Cash through the facilities of Goldmoney and are looking forward to expanding upon these dealing and custodial relationships.”

About Goldmoney Inc.

Goldmoney Inc., a financial service company traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:XAU), is a global leader in precious metal investment services and the world’s largest precious metals payment network. Safeguarding nearly $2 billion in assets for clients located in more than 150 countries, Goldmoney is focused on a singular mission to make precious metals-backed savings accessible to all. Powered by Goldmoney’s patented technology, the Goldmoney® Holding is an online account that enables clients to invest, earn, or spend gold, silver, platinum, palladium and cryptocurrencies that are securely stored in insured vaults in seven countries. All bullion assets are fully allocated and physically redeemable property. Goldmoney Vault Inc is a reporting entity to the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC), and is registered with the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) in the U.S. For more information about Goldmoney visit goldmoney.com.

BlockVault Inc. is a wholly owned Goldmoney subsidiary that powers investable crypto-asset holdings, and a custodian that provides fully-insured and auditable third-party storage solutions for financial institutions, investment funds, family offices, crypto asset dealers, lenders, miners, and exchanges. For more information about BlockVault, visit blockvault.ch.

Media and Investor Relations inquiries:

Renee Wei

Director of Global Communications

Goldmoney Inc.

renee.wei@goldmoney.com

Josh Crumb

Chief Strategy Officer

Goldmoney Inc.

+1 647-499-6748

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains or refers to certain forward-looking information. Forward-looking information can often be identified by forward-looking words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “plan”, “intend”, “estimate”, “may”, “potential” and “will” or similar words suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. All information other than information regarding historical fact, which addresses activities, events or developments that the Goldmoney Inc. (the “Company”) believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, is forward-looking information. Forward-looking information does not constitute historical fact but reflects the current expectations of the Company regarding future results or events based on information that is currently available. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking information will not occur. Such forward-looking information in this release speak only as of the date hereof.

Forward-looking information in this release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to: service times for transactions on the Goldmoney network; growth of the Company’s business, expected results of operations, and the market for the Company’s products and services and competitive conditions. This forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time it was made, and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others: the Company’s operating history; history of operating losses; future capital needs and uncertainty of additional financing; fluctuations in the market price of the Company’s common shares; the effect of government regulation and compliance on the Company and the industry; legal and regulatory change and uncertainty; jurisdictional factors associated with international operations; foreign restrictions on the Company’s operations; product development and rapid technological change; dependence on technical infrastructure; protection of intellectual property; use and storage of personal information and compliance with privacy laws; network security risks; risk of system failure or inadequacy; the Company’s ability to manage rapid growth; competition; effectiveness of the Company’s risk management and internal controls; use of the Company’s services for improper or illegal purposes; uninsured and underinsured losses; theft & risk of physical harm to personnel; precious metal trading risks; and volatility of precious metals prices & public interest in precious metals investment; and those risks set out in the Company’s most recently filed annual information form, available on SEDAR. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, except as required by law.