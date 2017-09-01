GoldQuest Announces Retirement of CEO Julio Espaillat, Executive Chairman Bill Fisher Assumes CEO role

VANCOUVER, BC–(Marketwired – September 01, 2017) – GoldQuest Mining Corp. (TSX VENTURE: GQC) (FRANKFURT: M1W) (BERLIN: M1W) (“GoldQuest” or the “Company”) today announced the retirement of the CEO, Mr. Julio Espaillat effective on the occasion of his 60th birthday, September 12, 2017. Mr. Espaillat will remain on the board of GoldQuest, and will continue to offer guidance and direction to the management. Going forward, the Company’s Executive Chairman Bill Fisher will assume the role of CEO.

Mr. Espaillat has been active in the Dominican Republic’s mining and exploration communities for 35 years and joined GoldQuest as CEO in 2011. He was instrumental in guiding the company to the gold discoveries at Romero and more recently, at Cachimbo. He also has been the driving force behind the process for the Romero PEA, Pre-feasibility studies and permitting in collaboration with Dominican authorities.

Day-to-day in country operations will continue under the Company’s Country Manager, Mr. Felix Mercedes. Mr. Mercedes joined the Company in September 2006, and has run operations ever since. He graduated in 1987 in Geology and Mining Engineering from PUCMM University, Santiago and completed an MBA from INTEC University, Santo Domingo in 2001. He has extensive exploration, management and permitting experience, having worked in for companies such as Energold Exploration, Battle Mountain and Canyon Resources as well as a stint with the DR government’s Ministry of Mines.

“We wish Julio the very best wishes for a happy retirement,” commented Bill Fisher, GoldQuest’s Executive Chairman. “The board will continue to have access to his valuable insight as we advance steadily through the permitting processes toward eventual development and mining. As we move forward the company will benefit from Felix’s wealth of experience managing our projects over a decade within the GoldQuest family. His experience offers continuity to the operations, and we look forward to the next chapter of the Company’s development, for both mining and exploration.”

The information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Jeremy Niemi, P. Geo., Vice President, Exploration of GoldQuest and a Qualified Person for the technical information in this press release under NI 43‐101 standards.

About GoldQuest

GoldQuest is a Canadian based mineral exploration company with projects in the Dominican Republic. GoldQuest is traded on the TSX‐V under the symbol GQC and in Frankfurt/Berlin with symbol M1W, with 254,007,384 shares outstanding (291,057,724 on a fully diluted basis) as at the date of this release.

