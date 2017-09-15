Goldstar completes 30 trenches on its Lake George Property in New Brunswick, Canada

MONTREAL, QUEBEC–(Marketwired – Sept. 15, 2017) -

Goldstar Minerals Inc. (“Goldstar” or the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE:GDM) is pleased to announce that it has completed a detailed trenching program on its Lake George Property, located in New Brunswick, Canada. The program has been designed to follow up on numerous previously identified gold bearing structures (see August 10, 2017 press release).

Systematic prospecting of a portion of the project area has been completed and samples have been sent for assays. This should provide a better understanding of the types of mineralization that occur in the project area.

Approximately 2,000 m of trenching in 30 trenches has been completed. This effort includes regional areas where surface mineralization has previously been found, namely at the Waterloo Lake Fault. Other geophysical targets were also investigated.

The exploration team is expected to complete the field mapping and sampling by early October. Samples from the trenching program are being sent at regular intervals for assays and results are expected over the coming weeks.

Following this the exploration team will compile and analyze the new information for the next part of the program.

Next steps

Based on the results obtained from trenching and the compilation of the structural information gathered, Goldstar expects to begin a second diamond drill program at Lake George that will be carried out this fall. Access for drilling is excellent all year long and easy logistics are expected. Benoit Moreau, President and CEO of Goldstar comments: “We are very fortunate that many areas of interest had little overburden and allowed for 30 trenches to be completed. This trenching has provided us with excellent regional and structural information. Once we have received the assays we will be able to both characterize known mineralized outcrop on the Waterloo Lake Fault Zone and obtain new insights around the Coyote Fault Zone and other potential zones that we are investigating. Armed with this new information Goldstar plans to begin its second diamond drilling program at Lake George this fall.”

Disclosure

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Benoit Moreau, P.Eng., CEO and director of the company. Mr. Moreau is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

