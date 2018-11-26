Goliath Announces Over Subscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement Increased to $707,000

CBJ Newsmakers

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Goliath Resources Limited (TSX-V: GOT) (OTCQB: GOTRF) (Frankfurt: B4IE) (the “Company or “Goliath”) is pleased to announce an oversubscribed nonbrokered private placement due to the increased interest in the financing announced November 21, 2018 (see news). This represents a 36% increase above the $520,000 released last week for proceeds now totaling $707,000. This offering has strong support from both institutions and accredited investors alike in Hong Kong and Canada. The private placement is scheduled to close tomorrow; proceeds are earmarked to fund exploration and general working capital.

About Goliath

Goliath Resources Limited is a project generator of precious metals projects focused in the prolific Golden Triangle and surrounding area of northwestern British Columbia. It controls 100% of four highly prospective properties that include Bingo, Golddigger, Lucky Strike and Copperhead covering over 44,000 hectares. All four properties have brand new discoveries that all have returned anomalous gold, silver and/or copper in soils, grab and channel samples from exposed bedrock at surface over large areas. These new discoveries occurred in an area of glacial recession and snowpack melting in a geological setting where world class deposits have been found within the Golden Triangle and surrounding area.

Further information regarding Goliath Resources Limited can be found at: www.goliathresourcesltd.com

Contact Information:

Roger Rosmus

Chief Executive Officer

roger@goliathresources.com

+1.416.488.2887 x222

General Disclaimer

Goliath Resources Limited “Goliath” has taken all reasonable care in producing and publishing information contained in this news release and will endeavor to do so on a periodic basis. Material in this news release may still contain technical or other inaccuracies, omissions, or typographical errors, for which Goliath assumes no responsibility. Goliath does not warrant or make any representations regarding the use, validity, accuracy, completeness or reliability of any claims, statements or information on this site. Under no circumstances, including, but not limited to, negligence, shall Goliath be liable for any direct, indirect, special, incidental, consequential, or other damages, including but not limited to, loss of programs, loss of data, loss of use of computer of other systems, or loss of profits, whether or not advised of the possibility of damage, arising from your use, or inability to use, the material from this news release. The information is not a substitute for independent professional advice before making any investment decisions. Furthermore, you may not modify or reproduce in any form, electronic or otherwise, any information on this site, except for personal use unless you have obtained our express written permission.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to comments regarding predictions and projections. More particularly, this document contains statements concerning the benefits of the listing of the Company’s shares on OTCQB. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange), nor the OTCQB Venture Market accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.