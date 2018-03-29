Good news for Great Lakes, missed opportunity on biodiversity

TORONTO, March 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In response to 2018 Ontario budget introduced today, WWF-Canada president and CEO Megan Leslie says:

“This is a good news budget for the Great Lakes, with much-needed funding to finally address the growing problem of increasing salinity in these world-renowned and economically imperative freshwater ecosystems. Road salt, which can’t be removed from freshwater but slowly flushes out over time, is turning the creeks and rivers that feed into the Great Lakes into marine ecosystems. We look forward to working with the government of Ontario to regulate public and private usage and move toward more environmentally friendly solutions to keep roads safe for drivers and freshwater safe for people and wildlife.

“While we’re pleased to see $15 million over three years for the natural-heritage system, this is a small commitment when considering the scope nature and wildlife loss. Provincial governments have an opportunity to collectively match $500 million from the federal government over five years. We look forward to a greater investment from the Ontario government in the future for nature and wildlife protection, to build a greener economy and ensure fresh air, safe drinking water, healthy rivers and lakes for communities and industry for generations of people and wildlife to come.”

About World Wildlife Fund CanadaWWF-Canada creates solutions to the environmental challenges that matter most for Canadians. We work in places that are unique and ecologically important, so that nature, wildlife and people thrive together. Because we are all wildlife. For more information, visit wwf.ca.Attachment:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e501f2c8-06fe-4cce-bcce-30a8a79d6a42

CONTACT: Sarah MacWhirter, senior manager, strategic communications World Wildlife Fund Canada +1 416 347 1894 smacwhirter@wwfcanada.org