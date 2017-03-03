Goodfellow Announce Change to CFO Position March 3rd, 2017

DELSON, QUEBEC–(Marketwired – March 3, 2017) - Goodfellow Inc. (TSE:GDL) announced today that Mr. Pierre Lemoine is no longer employed by the company effective immediately. Mr. Pierre Lemoine was CFO of Goodfellow inc.

