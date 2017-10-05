Wednesday, October 4, 2017Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Goodfellow Reports Its Results for the Third Quarter Ended August 31, 2017

DELSON, Quebec, Oct. 04, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Goodfellow Inc. (TSX:GDL) announced today its financial results for the third quarter ended August 31st, 2017. For the three months ended August 31st, 2017, the Company reported net earnings of $1.6M or $0.19 per share. Consolidated sales for the three months ended August 31st, 2017 were $143.0M. For the nine months ended August 31, 2017, the Company reported a net loss of $(4.3) M or $(0.51) per share. Consolidated sales for the nine months ended August 31st, 2017 were $396.1M.

A SPECIAL STATEMENT

The loosening of inventory restrictions in May of Q2 generated a favourable sales push which brought the Company back to monthly profitability. This positive momentum carried over into Q3 with profitable results. Margin levels continued on a positive trend and are approaching profitable historic norms.

Q3 is characterized by the detailed planning of our warehouse sales in August and their successful execution. The Company was able to attain the elusive $50M in sales target for August while continuing in its push to grow market share and retain customer loyalty.

Operationally Goodfellow took control of its pressure treating assets and began its own production once again on June 1st, 2017 as planned. ERP obstacles and challenges have widely been addressed and resolved and the Company is moving forward with efficiency initiatives.

Goodfellow is continuing in its focused strategy to steadily increase margin levels while simultaneously addressing elements of obsolete inventory. Inventory levels have been right sized in order to give Goodfellow the opportunity to capitalize on asset opportunities.

Q4 will bring many seasonal inventory and transitional challenges. Nonetheless Goodfellow now has a profitable framework moving forward. The Company is committed to improving its customer experience on an ongoing basis.

Goodfellow Inc. is a distributor of lumber products, building materials, and hardwood flooring products. Goodfellow shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol GDL.

GOODFELLOW INC.
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
For the three and nine months ended August 31, 2017
(in thousands of dollars, except per share amounts)
Unaudited

  For the three months
Ended August 31, 2017		 For the nine months
Ended August 31, 2017
  $ $
     
Sales 142,970 396,101  
Expenses    
Cost of goods sold 119,074 337,762  
Selling, administrative and general expenses 20,461 61,180  
Net financial costs 1,121 3,145  
  140,656 402,087  
     
Earnings (Loss) before income taxes 2,314 (5,986 )
     
Income taxes 682 (1,676 )
     
Total comprehensive income (loss) 1,632 (4,310 )
     
     
Net earnings (loss) per share – Basic and diluted 0.19 (0.51 )

GOODFELLOW INC.    
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(in thousands of dollars)    
Unaudited    
     
  As at As at
  August 31
2017		 November 30
2016
  $ $
Assets    
Current Assets    
Cash 1,121 703
Trade and other receivables 69,414 64,255
Income taxes receivable 8,408 6,598
Inventories 97,996 115,391
Prepaid expenses 3,861 4,863
Total Current Assets 180,800 191,810
     
Non-Current Assets    
Property, plant and equipment 37,074 38,693
Intangible assets 5,116 5,428
Defined benefit plan asset 2,227 2,234
Investment in a joint venture 282 3,403
Total Non-Current Assets 44,699 49,758
Total Assets 225,499 241,568
     
Liabilities    
Current liabilities    
Bank indebtedness 73,715 94,113
Trade and other payables 39,305 30,721
Provision 925 963
Current portion of long-term debt 138 136
Total Current Liabilities 114,083 125,933
     
Non-Current Liabilities    
Provision 513 475
Long-term debt 89 126
Deferred income taxes 3,296 3,296
Defined benefit plan obligation 1,135 1,045
Total Non-Current Liabilities 5,033 4,942
Total Liabilities 119,116 130,875
     
Shareholders’ equity    
Share capital 9,152 9,152
Retained earnings 97,231 101,541
  106,383 110,693
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity 225,499 241,568

GOODFELLOW INC.    
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows    
For the three and nine months ended August 31, 2017
(in thousands of dollars)
Unaudited		  
   
       
       
  For the three months
Ended August 31, 2017		 For the nine months
Ended August 31, 2017		  
  $ $  
       
Operating Activities      
Net earnings (loss) 1,632   (4,310 )  
Adjustments for:      
Depreciation 987   2,893    
Accretion expense on provision 12   37    
Decrease in provision (4 ) (37 )  
Income taxes 682   (1,676 )  
Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment (68 ) (55 )  
Interest expense 781   2,255    
Funding in deficit of pension plan expense 50   97    
Share of the profits of the joint venture 122   1    
  4,194   (795 )  
       
Changes in non-cash working capital items 5,475   21,876    
Interest paid (817 ) (2,309 )  
Income taxes received (paid) 474   (134 )  
  5,132   19,433    
Net Cash Flows from Operating Activities 9,326   18,638    
       
Financing Activities      
Net decrease in bank loans (4,000 ) (4,000 )  
Net decrease in banker’s acceptances (12,500 ) (20,500 )  
Increase in long-term debt 69   69    
Reimbursement of long-term debt (31 ) (104 )  
  (16,462 ) (24,535 )  
       
Investing Activities      
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (395 ) (796 )  
Increase in intangible assets (73 ) (295 )  
Proceeds on disposal of property, plant, equipment and intangible assets 135   184    
Decrease in investment 3,120   3,120    
  2,787   2,213    
       
Net cash outflow (4,349 ) (3,684 )  
Cash position, beginning of period (1,245 ) (1,910 )  
Cash position, end of period (5,594 ) (5,594 )  
       
Cash position is comprised of:      
Cash and cash equivalents 1,121   1,121    
Bank overdraft (6,715 ) (6,715 )  
  (5,594 ) (5,594 )  
GOODFELLOW INC.    
Consolidated Statements of Change in Shareholders’ Equity  
For the nine months ended August 31, 2017
(in thousands of dollars)
Unaudited		  
   
           
    Share Retained    
    Capital Earnings Total  
      $ $ $  
           
Balance as at November 30, 2016 (Audited)   9,152 101,541   110,693    
           
Net loss   - (4,310 ) (4,310 )  
           
Total comprehensive loss   - (4,310 ) (4,310 )  
           
           
Balance as at August 31, 2017   9,152 97,231   106,383    

 

