Goodfellow Reports Its Results for the Third Quarter Ended August 31, 2017

DELSON, Quebec, Oct. 04, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Goodfellow Inc. (TSX:GDL) announced today its financial results for the third quarter ended August 31st, 2017. For the three months ended August 31st, 2017, the Company reported net earnings of $1.6M or $0.19 per share. Consolidated sales for the three months ended August 31st, 2017 were $143.0M. For the nine months ended August 31, 2017, the Company reported a net loss of $(4.3) M or $(0.51) per share. Consolidated sales for the nine months ended August 31st, 2017 were $396.1M.

A SPECIAL STATEMENT

The loosening of inventory restrictions in May of Q2 generated a favourable sales push which brought the Company back to monthly profitability. This positive momentum carried over into Q3 with profitable results. Margin levels continued on a positive trend and are approaching profitable historic norms.

Q3 is characterized by the detailed planning of our warehouse sales in August and their successful execution. The Company was able to attain the elusive $50M in sales target for August while continuing in its push to grow market share and retain customer loyalty.

Operationally Goodfellow took control of its pressure treating assets and began its own production once again on June 1st, 2017 as planned. ERP obstacles and challenges have widely been addressed and resolved and the Company is moving forward with efficiency initiatives.

Goodfellow is continuing in its focused strategy to steadily increase margin levels while simultaneously addressing elements of obsolete inventory. Inventory levels have been right sized in order to give Goodfellow the opportunity to capitalize on asset opportunities.

Q4 will bring many seasonal inventory and transitional challenges. Nonetheless Goodfellow now has a profitable framework moving forward. The Company is committed to improving its customer experience on an ongoing basis.

Goodfellow Inc. is a distributor of lumber products, building materials, and hardwood flooring products. Goodfellow shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol GDL.

GOODFELLOW INC.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

For the three and nine months ended August 31, 2017

(in thousands of dollars, except per share amounts)

Unaudited

For the three months

Ended August 31, 2017 For the nine months

Ended August 31, 2017 $ $ Sales 142,970 396,101 Expenses Cost of goods sold 119,074 337,762 Selling, administrative and general expenses 20,461 61,180 Net financial costs 1,121 3,145 140,656 402,087 Earnings (Loss) before income taxes 2,314 (5,986 ) Income taxes 682 (1,676 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) 1,632 (4,310 ) Net earnings (loss) per share – Basic and diluted 0.19 (0.51 )

GOODFELLOW INC. Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (in thousands of dollars) Unaudited As at As at August 31

2017 November 30

2016 $ $ Assets Current Assets Cash 1,121 703 Trade and other receivables 69,414 64,255 Income taxes receivable 8,408 6,598 Inventories 97,996 115,391 Prepaid expenses 3,861 4,863 Total Current Assets 180,800 191,810 Non-Current Assets Property, plant and equipment 37,074 38,693 Intangible assets 5,116 5,428 Defined benefit plan asset 2,227 2,234 Investment in a joint venture 282 3,403 Total Non-Current Assets 44,699 49,758 Total Assets 225,499 241,568 Liabilities Current liabilities Bank indebtedness 73,715 94,113 Trade and other payables 39,305 30,721 Provision 925 963 Current portion of long-term debt 138 136 Total Current Liabilities 114,083 125,933 Non-Current Liabilities Provision 513 475 Long-term debt 89 126 Deferred income taxes 3,296 3,296 Defined benefit plan obligation 1,135 1,045 Total Non-Current Liabilities 5,033 4,942 Total Liabilities 119,116 130,875 Shareholders’ equity Share capital 9,152 9,152 Retained earnings 97,231 101,541 106,383 110,693 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity 225,499 241,568

GOODFELLOW INC. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the three and nine months ended August 31, 2017 (in thousands of dollars)

Unaudited For the three months

Ended August 31, 2017 For the nine months

Ended August 31, 2017 $ $ Operating Activities Net earnings (loss) 1,632 (4,310 ) Adjustments for: Depreciation 987 2,893 Accretion expense on provision 12 37 Decrease in provision (4 ) (37 ) Income taxes 682 (1,676 ) Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment (68 ) (55 ) Interest expense 781 2,255 Funding in deficit of pension plan expense 50 97 Share of the profits of the joint venture 122 1 4,194 (795 ) Changes in non-cash working capital items 5,475 21,876 Interest paid (817 ) (2,309 ) Income taxes received (paid) 474 (134 ) 5,132 19,433 Net Cash Flows from Operating Activities 9,326 18,638 Financing Activities Net decrease in bank loans (4,000 ) (4,000 ) Net decrease in banker’s acceptances (12,500 ) (20,500 ) Increase in long-term debt 69 69 Reimbursement of long-term debt (31 ) (104 ) (16,462 ) (24,535 ) Investing Activities Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (395 ) (796 ) Increase in intangible assets (73 ) (295 ) Proceeds on disposal of property, plant, equipment and intangible assets 135 184 Decrease in investment 3,120 3,120 2,787 2,213 Net cash outflow (4,349 ) (3,684 ) Cash position, beginning of period (1,245 ) (1,910 ) Cash position, end of period (5,594 ) (5,594 ) Cash position is comprised of: Cash and cash equivalents 1,121 1,121 Bank overdraft (6,715 ) (6,715 ) (5,594 ) (5,594 )