Goodfood to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Results

MONTREAL, Nov. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Goodfood Market Corp. (“Goodfood” or “the Company”) (TSX: FOOD) will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 ended August 31, 2018, on Thursday November 22, 2018, after market close.

Details of the Conference Call:

When: November 22, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. E.T

Dial in number: 647-788-4922 or 877-223-4471

Conference call replay available until December 6, 2018

1 800 585-8367 or 416-621-4642

To access the webcast and view the slide presentation, click on this link: http://www.gowebcasting.com/9797

The conference ID is 3679066.

About Goodfood

Goodfood is a leading home meal solutions company in Canada, delivering fresh ingredients that make it easy for subscribers to prepare delicious meals at home every week. Goodfood’s objective is to take the hassle out of cooking, leaving subscribers with the fun part – cooking, sharing with family and eating. Subscribers select their favorite recipes from a variety of original dishes online. The Company prepares a personalized box of fresh ingredients and delivers it to the subscriber’s doorstep with easy step-by-step instructions. Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Goodfood had 89,000 active subscribers as of August 31, 2018. www.makegoodfood.ca

