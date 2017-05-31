Home | Business News | Computers and Software News | Goodix Showcases Latest Innovation and Wins Prestigious Awards at COMPUTEX Goodix Showcases Latest Innovation and Wins Prestigious Awards at COMPUTEX Goodix Showcases Latest Innovation and Wins Prestigious Awards at COMPUTEX RecommendedHuazhang Technology will acquire maintenance and upgrade services of paper making business; Intends to become a one-stop paper service providerTouchBistro Raises CDN $16.3 million in Series C Financing, Led by Napier Park Financial Partners and Japan-based Recruit HoldingsTouchBistro Raises CDN $16.3 million in Series C Financing, Led by Napier Park Financial Partners and Japan-based Recruit Holdings