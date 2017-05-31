Goodix Showcases Latest Innovation and Wins Prestigious Awards at COMPUTEX

TAIPEI, TAIWAN–(Marketwired – May 30, 2017) – Goodix (SHSE: 603160), the premier developer of human interface and biometric solutions for mobile devices, showcased its latest innovative technologies for PCs, tablets, mobile phones, wearables and smart cars at COMPUTEX today. As a first-time participant in the exhibition, Goodix’s Innovative Biometric Solutions for Display and the award-winning Live Finger Detection™ fingerprint sensor won two COMPUTEX d&i awards, demonstrating that its innovation is endorsed by international industry leaders and customers.

Expanding Fingerprint Sensor Applications

Goodix showcased various new biometric, human interface and wearable technologies at COMPUTEX, and provided opportunities for visitors to experience the technologies firsthand at its booth. One of the highlights is the new Huawei MateBook X powered by Goodix’s world-leading innovative fingerprint sensor, making it the first Windows Notebook equipped with the “One Step Power-On and Login” function. ASUS’s new flagship laptop ZenBook Flip S equipped with fingerprint sensors exclusively provided by Goodix was also showcased at the event. These product demonstrations illustrate the increasing adoption of Goodix’s innovative fingerprint authentication in the PC market.

In addition, Goodix unveiled a new human interface solution for smart cars — an 8.88-inch non-standard, high-definition touchscreen solution to provide integrated control. The company also demonstrated a heart rate detection solution for ear plugs, providing health monitoring while users are exercising or enjoying music.

Award-winning Biometric Solutions

Goodix’s Innovative Biometric Solutions for Display and the award-winning Live Finger Detection™ fingerprint sensor won two COMPUTEX d&i awards. The award ceremony was held at the Taipei International Convention Center on 29 May. These are Goodix’s latest achievements after winning the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) Best Innovation Award and Gold Edison Award™ early this year, again reinforcing the company’s leading position in the biometric technology area.

Goodix at COMPUTEX

Since 1981, COMPUTEX has been the world’s leading B2B ICT and Internet of Things trade show, more recently developing into a global platform for startups. Together with its customers and partners, Goodix will showcase its latest innovations and applications at COMPUTEX. Goodix’s booth is at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 1, 4/F, Booth #M1319a. All visitors are welcome.

Goodix and Live Finger Detection™ are trademarks of Goodix in China and other countries.

* Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

About Goodix:

Goodix, a premier developer and provider of fingerprint and touchscreen solutions for mobile phones, tablets and wearables, currently holds a diversified portfolio of fingerprint authentication solutions that provides excellent flexibility to suit the varying preferences from consumers and partners such as Innovative Biometric Solutions for Display, Live Finger Detection™, Invisible Fingerprint Sensor (IFS™), Glass-covered and Coating button sensors. In addition, Goodix has been actively involved in assisting Alipay and China UnionPay with reviewing industry standards for fingerprint authentication. As an increasing number of top-tier handset manufacturers adopting fingerprints solutions from the company, Goodix will continue expanding its partner network to lead innovation in the biometrics authentication market.