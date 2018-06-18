Google Invests in Alibaba Challenger

CBJ — It appears as if Alibaba and the vast Asian economic market has come onto Google’s radar and as such the world’s undisputed online search engine king has decided to invest $550 million in Alibaba’s main rival JD.com.

The huge investment comes at a time when Google is looking to expand its operations into the Asian e-commerce markets, which continue to grow at a rapid pace.

Under the partnership, JD.com products will appear on Google’s shopping service, giving JD.com access to consumers outside Asia, while Google can apply the Chinese e-commerce company’s supply chain and logistics expertise to its technology.

JD.com is China’s second-largest e-commerce company after Alibaba. It seems apparent that Google is going to do what it can to reverse that.

