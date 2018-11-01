Google Workers Stage Walkout

CBJ — Some members of Google’s staff walked off the job on Thursday to protest what they say are lenient treatment of executives accused of sexual misconduct.

Employees staged walkouts at various offices around the world including the U.S., London, Tokyo and Singapore.

The protests are the latest backlash against men’s exploitation of female subordinates in business, entertainment, technology and politics.

A recent report in The New York Times detailed allegations of sexual misconduct about creator of Google’s Android software, Andy Rubin. The report said Rubin received a $90 million severance package in 2014 even though Google had concluded that the sexual misconduct allegations against him were credible.

Since then, a number of other allegations have been put forth. Google responded by recently firing 48 males in supervisory and managerial roles without any severance.

However, there are those at Google who still don’t believe the company is taking the allegations seriously enough — and thus the walkouts in protest.

