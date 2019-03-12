Google’s $35 Million Golden Parachute

CBJ — Despite allegations of sexual misconduct being leveled against him, a former Google executive was given a $35 million golden parachute upon his exit.

The California-based company paid former search executive Amit Singhal as ongoing legal ramifications against the company are still before the courts.

Lawsuits connected with the sexual assault allegations target the board of Google’s parent Alphabet, charging that its members had a duty to protect the company and its shareholders from risk and reputation damage. Instead, it says, the board agreed to pay off and otherwise support male executives facing misconduct charges – opening the company to reputational and financial damage by doing so.

The 50-year-old Singhal was one subject of a New York Times investigation last year that revealed Google paid Android creator Andy Rubin $90 million in a severance package after the company found allegations of sexual assault against him were credible. Rubin has denied the claims.

