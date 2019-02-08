Gordon Holloway, FCPA, FCA honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award from CPABC

CBJ Newsmakers

ABBOTSFORD, British Columbia, Feb. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Abbotsford’s Gordon Holloway, FCPA, FCA was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia (CPABC). The award recognizes Holloway’s sustained distinction in his career, community service, and work within the CPA profession.

Gordon Holloway, FCPA, FCA is known for sharing his skills with civic causes. His volunteerism is woven into the fabric of Abbotsford, having served for years as president of the Abbotsford Community Foundation and the Abbotsford Land Trust Society. Holloway was also a founding director of the Abbotsford Executives Association, vice-chair of the city’s Economic Development Commission, and president of the Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce.

For his civic contributions, Holloway was named Volunteer of the Year by the City of Abbotsford and Community Business Leader of the Year by the Chamber of Commerce. He was also honored by Rotary International with a Paul Harris Fellowship.

An active volunteer with the accounting profession as well, Holloway has dedicated his time contributing to areas as varied as public relations, government affairs, and course development. Recognized for his leadership and vision throughout the national unification of the accounting profession, Holloway served as co-chair of the CPABC Transitional Steering Committee and championed unification as president of his provincial legacy body. Achievements under his leadership included the signing of a merger agreement between the legacy accounting bodies and the approval of a directional plan for unification of the accounting profession in B.C.

Highly respected for his skills as an advisor and his integrity as a leader, Holloway is currently a tribunal member of the British Columbia Securities Commission, which administers the Securities Act that regulates capital markets in BC. He recently completed two terms as an independent commissioner with the agency.

Holloway served as an assurance and managing partner in KPMG’s Fraser Valley offices for 23 years until his retirement in 2013. His professional accomplishments include guiding the firm through several practice mergers and mentoring young professionals throughout his career. Prior to his time with KPMG, Holloway worked with Clarkson Gordon (now EY) and McKnight Johnson Chartered Accountants in Abbotsford.

He obtained his designation in 1974 in B.C. and was elected to fellowship in 1992.

“We are honoured to recognize Gordon with the Lifetime Achievement Award. His contributions to the Abbotsford community and to the CPA profession are an inspiration to other business professionals to give back. His contributions are invaluable and we are extremely proud of Gordon’s achievements.”

