Governments of Canada and Ontario Announce Funding for Violence Against Women’s Shelters Across the Province

HUNTSVILLE, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – May 25, 2017) - The governments of Canada and Ontario today announced funding for repairs and upgrades to violence against women’s shelters throughout the province. Fifty-eight women’s shelters across Ontario will receive more than $4.1 million in capital upgrades.

The announcement was made today at Chrysalis, operated by Muskoka Women’s Advocacy Group, which received $22,600 to increase outdoor security, install electrical and access buttons on doors, and upgrade lighting system.

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), along with the Honorable Dr. Helena Jaczek, Ontario’s Minister of Community and Social Services, made the announcement.

Quick facts:

Today’s funding announcement will help ensure violence against women’s shelter sites are safer, more secure and accessible

These capital repairs and upgrades will help agencies extend the life of their facilities

Upgrades to be completed as part of this announcement include installing security equipment, improving facility accessibility, making energy efficiency upgrades to save on energy costs, among many other initiatives

Quotes:

“Our Government is providing Canadians not only with safe, affordable housing, but is also working hard to strengthen our communities. These new investments are another example of our Government’s commitment toward ensuring that survivors of domestic violence are able to enjoy a safe and stable environment.” - Hon. Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

“For women who have experienced violence, a shelter is often the first step to rebuilding their lives. This funding allows Chrysalis to make critical investments so that women and their children who are fleeing domestic violence will have access to a safer, more secure, accessible shelter that is dedicated to helping them begin rebuilding their lives.” - Hon. Dr. Helena Jaczek, Ontario Minister of Community and Social Services

“Chrysalis shelter is grateful to the Federal and Provincial Government for providing us with funding to extend our fenced yard, install some light fixtures and accessible door buttons. Improving our safety and accessibility means decreasing barriers for women and their children leaving violence.” - Rachelle Walker, Executive Director, Muskoka Women’s Advocacy Group

- Investing in safer, more secure, accessible Violence Against Women shelters is a part of the Ontario government’s vision to ensure that everyone in the province can live in safety, free from the threat, fear or experience of exploitation and violence, and supports its goal of ending violence against women and, and also supports the government’s It’s Never Okay: An Action Plan to Stop Sexual Violence and Harassment.

