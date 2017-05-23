Governments of Canada and Ontario Celebrate Affordable Housing in Northwestern Ontario

THUNDER BAY, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – May 23, 2017) - The governments of Canada and Ontario celebrated the grand opening of 1100 Donald Street East today, adding eight units of affordable housing in Thunder Bay.

The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour, and Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay-Superior North, on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), and the Honourable Bill Mauro, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Member of Provincial Parliament for Thunder Bay-Atikokan, on behalf of the Honourable Chris Ballard, Ontario’s Minister of Housing and Minister Responsible for the Poverty Reduction Strategy, made the announcement today. Adam Vaughan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, along with Don Rusnak, Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay-Rainy River, and Keith Hobbs, Mayor of Thunder Bay, also participated in the event.

The Donald Street announcement included a celebration of a number of other affordable housing initiatives in Thunder Bay, Sioux Lookout, Fort Frances and Red Lake. These developments provide 187 families in northwestern Ontario with a safe, affordable place to call home.

The 1100 Donald Street East development received $383,183 in combined federal and provincial funding through the Investment in Affordable Housing agreement. The federal and provincial contributions for all eight housing developments celebrated today equal nearly $10.8 million.

Quick facts:

The following projects were also celebrated today:

Sister Leila Greco Apartments at 300 Lillie St. in Thunder Bay, which received $6.6 million for 132 affordable housing units for seniors

Twenty units of affordable housing at 410-412 Victoria Avenue East in Thunder Bay, which received nearly $1.5 million. Eight units are designated for persons with restricted mobility.

Six units of affordable housing with Wahkaihganun Futures Corporation in Fort Frances, which received over $1 million for Indigenous families.

Ten units of affordable housing for Indigenous families at 9 Millar Drive in Sioux Lookout, which received $495,914.

Eight units of affordable housing at 277 Pearl Street in Thunder Bay, which received $383,182.

Two units of affordable housing for Indigenous families at 14 Gustafson Crescent in Red Lake, which received $318,416.

One unit of affordable housing for an Indigenous family at 46 Lassie Road in Red Lake, which received $131,584.

Quotes:

“Affordable housing is the cornerstone of healthy and safe communities. Our Government believes that all Canadians deserve access to affordable and adequate housing. These investments will help people across Northern Ontario find housing that meets their needs. - Hon. Patty Hajdu, Minister of Employment, Workforce and Labour and Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay-Superior North

“Through investments in affordable housing, our Government is providing assistance to those who need it most here in Thunder Bay and in all corners of the country. We are committed to making communities stronger through projects like these.” - Don Rusnak, Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay-Rainy River

“Every member of our community benefits from affordable housing investments in Northwestern Ontario. When a person has a place to call home, they can focus on other aspects of their lives, making both their families and our province stronger.” – Bill Mauro, Member of Provincial Parliament for Thunder Bay-Atikokan

“Providing safe and affordable housing for those in need has been a priority in the City of Thunder Bay. The investment from the government will make a significant impact in the lives of the residents who will call these buildings home.” – Keith Hobbs, Mayor of Thunder Bay

“The District of Thunder Bay Social Services Administration Board is committed to providing good quality, well-located and affordable housing in the District of Thunder Bay. Our two new 8-unit buildings are close to the North and South downtown cores of Thunder Bay, demonstrate excellence in energy efficiency and sustainability and address the current significant need for single, non-senior affordable housing in our community.” – Bob Katajamaki, Board Chair, the District of Thunder Bay Social Services Administration Board

Associated links:

- Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) has been helping Canadians meet their housing needs for more than 70 years. As Canada’s authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to Canadian governments, consumers and the housing industry. Prudent risk management, strong corporate governance and transparency are cornerstones of CMHC’s operations. For more information, please call 1-800-668-2642 or visit www.cmhc.ca.

- Investing in affordable housing programs is part of Ontario’s plan to create jobs, grow the economy and help people in their everyday lives. Since 2003, the province has committed more than $5 billion in funding for affordable housing, which has helped support more than 22,000 new affordable rental housing units, more than 335,000 repairs and improvements to social and affordable housing units and rental and down payment assistance to more than 93,000 households in need. These investments complement the commitments made through Ontario’s recent Long-Term Affordable Housing Strategy update, and support the province’s goal of ending chronic homelessness by 2025. For more information on affordable housing in Ontario, visit ontario.ca/affordablehousing.

Stay connected:

- Follow CMHC on Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

- Follow Ontario’s Ministry of Housing on Twitter.