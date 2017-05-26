Governments of Canada and Prince Edward Island Announce Investment in Housing

CHARLOTTETOWN, PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND–(Marketwired – May 26, 2017) - Over the next year, more than $7 million will be invested in improvements to social housing and affordable housing for seniors, women and children across Prince Edward Island. The funding is part of the joint Canada – Prince Edward Island Investment in Affordable Housing Agreement. This investment will help ensure the sustainability of social housing, and will provide housing to those who need it most.

Sean Casey, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Member of Parliament for Charlottetown, on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), along with the Honourable Wade MacLauchlan, Premier of Prince Edward Island, made the announcement today.

Quick facts:

The governments of Canada and Prince Edward Island will invest a total of $7.2-million in transitional housing for victims of family violence and affordable and social housing for families and seniors. This includes:

$5.2-million directed towards providing 50 new seniors housing units;

$1.02-million for renovations to existing family and seniors housing and;

$946,000 for transitional housing for vulnerable Islanders, including victims of family violence and children aging out of child protection services.

Requests for proposals will be issued after further consultation with community partners and;

Tenders for renovations projects will be issued and will continue when further projects are announced.

Quotes:

“Through investments in affordable housing, our Government is providing assistance to those who need it most here in Prince Edward Island and in all corners of the country. We are committed to making communities stronger through investments like these.”- Sean Casey, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Member of Parliament for Charlottetown

“As the province’s largest landlord, Government understands the housing needs of Islanders. Today’s announcement reaffirms our commitment to providing safe, quality, and affordable housing to those who need it most. We will continue to make investments to help meet the needs of Islanders now and into the future. I look forward to working with community groups and municipalities to see this investment improve existing social housing on the Island and facilitate the creation of new units. Social and affordable housing for seniors and families support our most vulnerable, improve their well-being, and help to build stronger communities especially in rural Prince Edward Island” – Honourable Tina Mundy, Minister of Family and Human Services and Minister Responsible for Seniors and MLA for Summerside – St. Eleanors

“We are happy to see these improvements being made to our building. My husband and I are fortunate to have found a place that suits our needs and allows us to stay together. Our complex is like a community and everyone has been so accommodating. I have a service dog and we needed to find an apartment that would have the necessary supports available. I think it is important that the Government invests in seniors and the upcoming renovations give us peace of mind that we’ll be able to stay here for many more years to come.” – Cathy MacGillivary, Park Royal Seniors Housing Complex Resident

Associated links:

CMHC has been helping Canadians meet their housing needs for more than 70 years. As Canada’s authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to Canadian governments, consumers and the housing industry. Prudent risk management, strong corporate governance and transparency are cornerstones of CMHC’s operations. For more information, please call 1-800-668-2642 or visit www.cmhc.ca.

Stay connected:

