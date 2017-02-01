GoviEx to expand communications and marketing with Palisade Global

TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – Feb. 1, 2017) - GoviEx Uranium Inc. (TSX VENTURE:GXU) (“GoviEx” or “Company”) is pleased to announce it has engaged Palisade Global Investments Ltd. (“Palisade“) to enhance the Company’s marketing strategies within the investment community.

Palisade will assist in the Company’s efforts to expand liquidity and investor awareness through focused marketing, distribution and research. Palisade will work with analysts, writers, investment professionals, and mining industry leaders to produce in-depth, third-party research and market insights, in addition to expanding GoviEx’s exposure to retail and institutional investors.

Palisade has been retained, subject to certain approvals, including but not limited to TSX-V acceptance, starting February 1, 2017 (the “Effective Date“) at a cost of C$10,500 per month for an initial period of seven months and thereafter on a monthly basis until terminated by either party. Pursuant to the terms of the engagement, GoviEx has granted Palisade 500,000 incentive stock options exercisable for a period of 14 months from the Effective Date at a price of $0.27. The options will vest over a 12-month period from the date of grant.

Palisade and its principals currently hold the following interest in GoviEx: 1,000,000 common shares and 250,000 common share purchase warrants exercisable at a price of US$0.12 until June 10, 2018 and thereafter at US$0.14 until June 10, 2019, and 750,000 common share purchase warrants exercisable at a price of US$0.15 until December 19, 2021. Neither Palisade nor its employees presently have any other direct or indirect interest in GoviEx’s securities or current intent to acquire same.

About GoviEx

GoviEx is a mineral resource company focused on the exploration and development of uranium properties. GoviEx’s principal objective is to become a significant uranium producer through the continued exploration and development of its Mine Permitted Madaouela Project and its other uranium properties in Africa.

About Palisade

Palisade is a merchant banking group operating primarily in the Bahamas specializing in high growth, small cap investments. Through its global network of private equity groups, fund managers and high net worth retail investors, Palisade creates strategic relationships to drive increased liquidity and source financing. Collin Kettell, CEO and partner, founded Palisade with Sean Zubick in early 2013 with the goal of investing in and backing undervalued junior mining companies. Mr. Kettell is well connected in the capital markets and has an extensive background in project finance and corporate development.

