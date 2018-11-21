Gov’t Set to Legislate Posties Back to Work

CBJ — With the holiday season fast approaching, Federal Labour Minister Patty Hajdu says the government will table legislation to end the Canada Post strike unless a resolution is reached soon. The legislation could be tabled before the end of the week.

“We strongly encourage both sides to reach a deal and are prepared to table legislation if we do not see a resolution over the next few days, a step we do not take lightly,” she said in a statement.

It’s a move that Canadian Union of Postal Workers national president Mike Palecek says undermines the possibility of the parties being able to negotiate a settlement. However, at this point it seems apparent to most that a negotiated settlement isn’t going to possible anytime soon.

CUPW rejected an offer for a “cooling-off” period of the strikes for the holiday season, as well as a one-time $1,000 bonus for its 50,000 members for accepting the offer. Canada Post has offered a 2% pay increase, which is essentially in the same range as the rate of inflation. CUPW wants 2.9%.

The strikes have created a severe backlog of undelivered mail, with hundreds of transport trailers sitting at Canada Post’s main sorting facility in Mississauga, according to the Crown Corporation.

Distribution centres in Vancouver, Edmonton and Montreal are also experiencing significant backlogs, and packages are bottlenecking at border points.

