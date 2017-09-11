GPDBs Major Creditors Cancel Indebtedness for Preferred Stock in Buying Collective Holdings Incorporated

MT. PLEASANT, UT–(Marketwired – Sep 11, 2017) – Green PolkaDot Box (OTC PINK: GPDB) (“GPDB” or the “Company”) announced today that its three largest creditors entered into agreements with the Company to retire $6,283,706 in indebtedness in exchange for the issuance of redeemable preferred shares by Buying Collective Holdings Incorporated, a privately held Delaware corporation (“BCHI”). The agreement by the creditors to cancel the outstanding indebtedness of GPDB in exchange for redeemable preferred shares from BCHI satisfies a major condition to the Asset Purchase Agreement entered into by the two companies earlier this year on February 22, 2017.

About GPDB

Green PolkaDot Box® is America’s “first mover” online distributor of CLEAN foods — direct to consumer — through a disruptive Health Merchant® network comprised of hundreds of market influencers that reach over 45-million consumers. To learn more about GPDB’s Health Merchant program go to www.greenpolkadotbox.com/healthmerchant

About BCHI: Buying Collective Holdings Incorporated, as its name implies, is focused on (1) building the Buying Collective of CLEAN food shoppers through the Health Merchant® network developed by and to be acquired from GPDB; (2) sourcing CLEAN foods at the lowest possible cost; and (3) selling CLEAN foods with direct, free delivery to households that are part of the Buying Collective.

