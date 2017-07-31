Gran Colombia Gold Continuing to Negotiate in Good Faith Despite Actions of Illegal Miners in Segovia and Remedios

TORONTO, July 31, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (the “Company”) (TSX:GCM) announced today that it is continuing to execute its contingency plans and to negotiate in good faith with the Mesa Minera of Segovia and Remedios toward formalizing activities of illegal mines operating within its mining title despite the actions being taken by certain illegal miners to disrupt the Company’s operations.

Over the last ten days, the Company has been monitoring the actions of the Mesa Minera, a local mining collective comprised in its majority by illegal miners, as they attempted to convene a civil disruption and protest in response to the increased measures being implemented by the Colombian government to restrict illegal mining. Although the Mesa Minera has been in discussion with the various levels of government and the Company since last year, they have not yet been able to reach a resolution. Discussions are ongoing and the Company is committed to achieving its objectives through this process despite the coercive actions of certain local interests.

While the Company’s employees are not directly involved in this dispute, the escalation in the civil disruption in recent days has impeded their ability to safely report to work. The Company estimates that approximately 30 to 40 per cent of its workers are currently able to attend. In addition, over the weekend, an explosion damaged a pipeline owned by the Company that supplies water to 1,200 residents in Remedios. The Company is taking appropriate measures and has implemented the necessary security procedures, focusing on critical needs to continue its mining and plant operations while deferring certain development projects. There are also increased numbers of governmental authorities present to aid in controlling the situation. The civil disruption did not have a significant impact on the Company’s expected production in July. However, production guidance for the balance of the year may be impacted if the local civil disruption continues for a prolonged period.

