Gran Tierra Announces Release Date for its 2017 First Quarter Results, Conference Call and Webcast Details

CALGARY, ALBERTA–(Marketwired – April 28, 2017) - Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (“Gran Tierra“) (NYSE MKT:GTE)(TSX:GTE), announces that the Company will release its 2017 first quarter financial results on Wednesday, May 3, 2017 after markets close. A conference call to discuss the 2017 first quarter results will be held at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Mountain Time) on Thursday, May 4, 2017. Details of the conference call are as follows:

Date: Thursday, May 4, 2017 Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Mountain Time) North American participants call: 1-844-348-3792 (Toll-Free) Outside of Canada & USA call: 1-614-999-9309

Interested parties may also access the live webcast on the investor relations page of Gran Tierra’s website at www.grantierra.com. An archive of the webcast will be available on Gran Tierra’s website until the next earnings call. In addition, an audio replay of the conference call will be available following the call until May 11, 2017. To access the replay, dial toll-free 1-855-859-2056 (North America), or 1-404-537-3406 (outside of Canada and USA), Conference ID: 9267216.

About Gran Tierra Energy Inc.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. together with its subsidiaries is an independent international energy company focused on oil and natural gas exploration and production in Colombia. The Company also has business activities in Peru and Brazil.

Gran Tierra’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings are available on a web site maintained by the Securities and Exchange Commission at http://www.sec.gov and on SEDAR at http://www.sedar.com.