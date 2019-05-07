Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces First Quarter 2019 Results Highlighted by Record Production Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces First Quarter 2019 Results Highlighted by Record Production CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedIntegra Continues to Display Size Potential, Intersecting 1.12 g/t AuEq Over 283.46 m at the DeLamar DepositLeddarTech CEO to Address Autonomous Driving and LiDAR Technologies at the CIBC Technology & Innovation conference 7.0Randy Otto, President of PATTISON Outdoor Receives FEPE Lifetime Achievement Award