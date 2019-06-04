Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces Offer to Purchase all of its Issued and Outstanding 5.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2021 Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces Offer to Purchase all of its Issued and Outstanding 5.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2021 CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedWavefront Corporate Update Platinex Announces Intention to Complete a Change of Business to Become a Cannabis IssuerGran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces Offer to Purchase all of its Issued and Outstanding 5.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2021