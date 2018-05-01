Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Provides Operations Update Highlighted by Record High Corporate and Acordionero Production and Exciting Results at Ayombero-1 Well Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Provides Operations Update Highlighted by Record High Corporate and Acordionero Production and Exciting Results at Ayombero-1 Well RecommendedGrowthWorks Atlantic Venture Fund Announces Distribution Under its Pro Rata Redemption PlanRaise Production Inc. Announces 2017 Financial Results and Provides Operations UpdateEther Capital Provides Update on Ether Purchases