Grand Havana’s Agenda for National Growth and Launch of New Products

MIAMI, FL–(Marketwired – Apr 27, 2017) – Grand Havana, Inc. (OTC: JKDG) today hosted its Meeting of Shareholders, with new partners, shareholders, invited guests and board members in attendance. Robert Rico, C.E.O. of Grand Havana, honored the accomplishments of the company in delivering record results of 3.5 million cups of espresso sold and introduced the company’s next level of social impact initiatives.

Grand Havana’s Growth Agenda Outlined and Launch of New Product. Steven Haas, Member of the Board of Directors, highlighted Grand Havana’s approach to elevating the brand across retail, channel development and digital through new innovation, reaching new customers and creating new occasions for customer visits. “Focusing on connecting with customers and delivering experiences across our retail, channel development, and new digital businesses continues to elevate the Grand Havana brand,” said Mr. Steven Haas. “This is a tribute to the 3,500,000 served cups of espresso to our customers in 70 locations around South Florida. This focus and hard work has enabled us to deliver record results and significant value for our shareholders.”

New Product Development. Grand Havana, Inc. announced today that it has entered into a collaboration agreement with EBEAUTY.com to develop a line of Organic Ground Coffee and an Artisan Loose Leaf Tea collection under the Grand Havana Pink Beauty label. The initial focus of the collaboration will be the launch of Pink Beauty Coffee and Tea online. The second phase is to make Pink Beauty Coffee & Teas available throughout all our distribution outlets and finally to brand Pink Beauty Coffee & Teas as an on menu product. Grand Havana is committed to giving back to the world. We are proud to help fuel the fight against cancer by joining forces with EBeauty.com, a non-profit organization that supports women undergoing treatment for cancer through the EBEAUTY community and their wig exchange program. With every purchase of a one pound bag of Grand Havana Pink Beauty Organic Coffee we will donate $2 of the proceeds back to EBeauty.com.

Carolyn Keller, founder and executive director of EBeauty Community Inc., stated: “My husband and I founded EBeauty six years ago as a non-for-profit 501c (3) organization to enhance and strengthen the education, charitable and community support network for women undergoing treatment for cancer. One of our most successful projects is our wig exchange program where one woman donates her wig upon completion of her treatment to another woman who is just starting her treatment. #Women Helping Women. In the past 6 years over 15,000 wigs have been donating and distributed. The major expense of this program is the cleaning and refurbishing of the wigs, approximately $10 per wig. We are honored to have the generous support of Grand Havana who will offset this cost by $2 per bag of Pink Beauty sold. With every five bags of Pink Beauty sold Grand Havana and EBeauty are able to support one woman on her journey. This promises to be an amazing partnership between Grand Havana and www.EBeauty.com.”

Lucy Clarkson, Brand Ambassador for Grand Havana Pink Beauty, further states, “I am proud to have my name and likeness associated with a brand like Grand Havana and EBEAUTY. The social goodness and the way our collaboration was structured are for the benefit of women first. I firmly stand behind this endorsement and I will do all I can in the fight against cancer. Empowering women is something we all need to be involved with. It can be your mother, your sister, your wife, friend or daughter.”

Tanya Bredemeier, founding partner and chairwoman of Grand Havana, Inc. states, “I always dreamed of being able to help and give back to the world. Meeting EBEAUTY and partnering up with Lucy Clarkson has enabled Grand Havana to connect with a foundation that we feel good about. Grand Havana Pink Beauty Coffee is masterfully blended from select organic coffee beans from around the world. Pink Beauty Coffee & Artisan Loose Leaf Teas will be available online for June 2017 but you may pre-order online at www.Grandhavanacoffee.com using the promotional code for Beauty without Boundaries (BWB10), and you will receive a 10 percent discount on your first order. I would like to thank everyone for buying Grand Havana Pink Beauty Coffee & Teas. You will not only enjoy the best cup of coffee and tea, you will be helping a woman through her journey in her fight against cancer.”

About Grand Havana Coffee Company

Grand Havana Coffee is a Miami-based specialty coffee retailer and wholesaler. GH specializes in the small-batch roasting of Cuban style espresso coffee beans, masterfully blended by legendary roaster, Luis Bustelo, the original master blender of the Cuban espresso. The company focuses on taking the product mainstream following the massive popular demand for our specialized roasting blend, with over 3.5 million cups of espresso served.

Grand Havana Coffee is the consumer’s brand of choice for delving into the essence, allure and nostalgia of old Havana, with all its coffee products roasted and packaged in Miami, Florida, USA.

Safe Harbor Statement:

