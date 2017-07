CALGARY, Alberta, July 14, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Granite Oil Corp. (“Granite”) (TSX:GXO) (OTCQX:GXOCF) will pay a dividend of 3.5 cents per common share in cash on August 15, 2017, to shareholders of record on July 31, 2017. This dividend has been designated as an eligible dividend for Canadian income tax purposes.

For further information, please contact Michael Kabanuk, President & CEO by telephone at (587) 349-9123.